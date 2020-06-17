menu
BREAKING Chris Cardona has resigned the Labour deputy leadership

Thief who robbed several shops in St Paul's Bay jailed for eight months

Man pleads guilty to string of thefts

matthew_agius
17 June 2020, 12:34pm
by Matthew Agius
Man involved in string of thefts is jailed for eight months
Man involved in string of thefts is jailed for eight months

A thief caught in possession of drugs has been jailed for eight months this morning, after admitting to robbing several shops in St Paul’s Bay this month.

The man whose name is subject to a ban on reporting, stole several objects and products to the detriment of a number of businesses in June. Cannabis was found on his person during his arrest.

He pleaded guilty before Magistrate Charmaine Galea and was jailed for eight months, together with a fine of €50. The man was also placed under a three-year treatment order.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Man gets suspended sentence after admitting to stabbing
Court & Police

Man gets suspended sentence after admitting to stabbing
Matthew Agius
Man charged after cocaine, money laundering bust in Għargħur
Court & Police

Man charged after cocaine, money laundering bust in Għargħur
Matthew Agius
Thief who robbed several shops in St Paul's Bay jailed for eight months
Court & Police

Thief who robbed several shops in St Paul's Bay jailed for eight months
Matthew Agius
Melvin Theuma tells public inquiry: 'My life ended with Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder'
Court & Police

Melvin Theuma tells public inquiry: 'My life ended with Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder'
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.