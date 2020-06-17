Thief who robbed several shops in St Paul's Bay jailed for eight months

A thief caught in possession of drugs has been jailed for eight months this morning, after admitting to robbing several shops in St Paul’s Bay this month.

The man whose name is subject to a ban on reporting, stole several objects and products to the detriment of a number of businesses in June. Cannabis was found on his person during his arrest.

He pleaded guilty before Magistrate Charmaine Galea and was jailed for eight months, together with a fine of €50. The man was also placed under a three-year treatment order.