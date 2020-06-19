Cyclist hospitalised after Coast Road accident

A 29-year-old cyclist from San Ġwann was seriously injured after being involved in an accident on the Coast Road.

The man was involved in crash involving a DAF CF truck as he was riding his bicycle, the police said.

The accident happened at around 12pm on Friday. The man was subsequently taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where his injuries were determined to be serious in nature.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli started an inquiry on the incident. Police investigations are ongoing.