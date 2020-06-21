Man arrested after cocaine found in his car

A 30-year-old man from Gżira was arrested last night after the police found a considerable amount of cocaine in his car.

Rapid Intervention Unit and drug squad police had been following the man's vehicle for a while before they ordered it to stp at Pinto Wharf, Floriana.

On searching it, they found a substance found to be cocaine. The man was subsequently arrested.

He is currently behind held in custody and investigations continue.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella has been informed about the case.