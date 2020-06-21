Man arrested after cocaine found in his car
Police arrest man after finding substantial amount of cocaine in his vehicle
A 30-year-old man from Gżira was arrested last night after the police found a considerable amount of cocaine in his car.
Rapid Intervention Unit and drug squad police had been following the man's vehicle for a while before they ordered it to stp at Pinto Wharf, Floriana.
On searching it, they found a substance found to be cocaine. The man was subsequently arrested.
He is currently behind held in custody and investigations continue.
Magistrate Gabriella Vella has been informed about the case.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police