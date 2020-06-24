menu

Priest dies after falling ill while swimming

Fr Victor Enriquez from the Balluta parish dies in early swim before celebrating Mass

laura_calleja
24 June 2020, 10:30am
by Laura Calleja
Fr Victor Enriquez
Fr Victor Enriquez

The 75-year-old man who died after finding himself in difficulties while swimming on Wednesday morning has been identified as Fr Victor Enriquez.

Enriquez's death was announced on the official page of the Balluta parish church.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Fr.Victor Enriquez who left us this morning," the post read. 

The incident happened close to Balluta Bay at 8am.

Police said Enriquez was pulled to shore by a number of people.

He was given CPR by medical staff from Mater Dei Hospital but despite efforts was declared dead on the spot.

Fr Enriquez would often go for a swim across the road from the convent before 9:30am mass.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli is conducting an inquiry.

A police investigation is ongoing.

