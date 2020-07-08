Man arrested after he was found in possession of synthetic drugs

A 29-year-old man from Birzebbuga was arrested on Tuesday after he was found in possession of synthetic drugs.

Police said that following days of observation, the Drug Squad intercepted a car in Zabbar being driven by the suspect.

A search revealed several packets of what the police believed to be synthetic drugs, as well as cash.

He was then arrested and taken to the Floriana police headquarters for questioning.

An inquiry is being held and a police investigation is ongoing.