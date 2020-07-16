[LIVE] Yorgen Fenech compilation of evidence: new recordings discovered in February this year

Police discovered new recordings made by pardoned middleman Melvin Theuma in February this year and these are still being analysed, the court heard today.

Inspector Keith Arnaud, the lead investigator in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case, said the recordings were found after Theuma told them to look further.

It is understood that the recordings were found on electronic equipment that had been seized from Theuma’s relatives last year.

Arnaud told the court that his team was still sifting through 10 terabytes of data.

The inspector was being cross-examined by murder suspect Yorgen Fenech’s defence team on Thursday morning. Lawyer Charles Mercieca led the cross-examination.

Arnaud confirmed that during briefing sessions on the Caruana Galizia case with then prime minister Joseph Muscat at Castille, former chief of staff Keith Schembri used to be present.

The inspector also confirmed that when Theuma was arrested in November last year on the basis of a money laundering operation, €600,000 in cash had been found in his possession, apart from a box containing the recordings.

Fenech stands charged of masterminding the murder of Caruana Galizia.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding.

In the previous sitting Fenech’s business associate, Johann Cremona told the court that Fenech had once named “il-Biglee” as the middleman between Chris Cardona and one of the hitmen in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

On Wednesday a technical formality faltered Fenech’s case against a Cabinet decision denying him a presidential pardon. The First Hall of the Civil Court, presided by Mr Justice Francesco Depasquale, upheld the State Advocate’s plea.

Daphne Caruana Galizia, an investigative journalist, died in a car bomb explosion outside her home in Bidnija in October 2017.

