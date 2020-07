An elderly man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car in Zurrieq on Sunday.

The accident occurred at 5:45pm in St Paul’s Street.

Police said the pedestrian, aged 74 of Zurrieq, was hit by a Hyundai driven by a 32-year-old woman, also of Zurrieq.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace has been appointed to the case.