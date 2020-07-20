menu

12-year-old motorcycle passenger injured in Naxxar accident

12-year-old girl rushed to Mater Dei Hospital after motorcycle accident   

karl_azzopardi
20 July 2020, 1:35pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 12-year-old girl who was riding as passenger on motorcycle in Naxxar has been injured after a collision.

The girl was riding on a Honda motorcycle driven by a 44-year-old from Għargħur, which was involved in an accident with a Citroen driven by a 45-year-old from St Paul’s Bay.

The incident occurred at around 12:15 pm in Margaret A Murray street Naxxar.

An ambulance was called on site, which took the girl to Mater Dei Hospital where she is being certified for her injuries. Her condition is not yet known.

Neither drivers were injured during the incident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More details to follow.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
