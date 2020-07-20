12-year-old motorcycle passenger injured in Naxxar accident

A 12-year-old girl who was riding as passenger on motorcycle in Naxxar has been injured after a collision.

The girl was riding on a Honda motorcycle driven by a 44-year-old from Għargħur, which was involved in an accident with a Citroen driven by a 45-year-old from St Paul’s Bay.

The incident occurred at around 12:15 pm in Margaret A Murray street Naxxar.

An ambulance was called on site, which took the girl to Mater Dei Hospital where she is being certified for her injuries. Her condition is not yet known.

Neither drivers were injured during the incident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More details to follow.