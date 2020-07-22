Motorcyclist seriously injured in traffic accident

menu
22 July 2020, 8:04am
A 27-year-old woman was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Qwara on Tuesday evening. 

The accident occurred at 11:15pm in Triq il-Korp tal-Pijunieri. 

Police said that she was driving a Royal Enfield motorcycle which was involved in a collision with a Kia car in Pioneers Road.

The driver of the car, a 55-year-old from St Paul's Bay was not hurt.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified she was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

