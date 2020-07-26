Two arrested over Swieqi burglary

Two men have been arrested by the police over their involvement in a Swieqi burglary.

At around 10:00 am on Friday, police were informed that unknown persons had entered a Swieqi residence and stolen a safe containing thousands of euro in jewellery.

Police investigations showed that the two men had fled the site using a Ford Transit.

The incident happened in Triq il-Kwartin.

Later on, during the afternoon, police received information that the two men had gone to a jewellery store trying to sell gold items which allegedly had been stored in the safe.

Police took security footage of the men, and issued an arrest warrant.

On Friday evening, a 27-year-old man who resided in Hamrun, was arrested. The van used to flee the site of the incident was found outside his home.

A search carried out in the vehicle revealed objects used for the break-in.

Following further investigation, police arrested another person in Zebbug, also aged 27.

The two will be taken to court later on today.