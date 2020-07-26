menu

Two arrested over Swieqi burglary

Swieqi burglary leads to the arrest of two men

karl_azzopardi
26 July 2020, 10:26am
by Karl Azzopardi

Two men have been arrested by the police over their involvement in a Swieqi burglary.

At around 10:00 am on Friday, police were informed that unknown persons had entered a Swieqi residence and stolen a safe containing thousands of euro in jewellery.

Police investigations showed that the two men had fled the site using a Ford Transit.

The incident happened in Triq il-Kwartin. 

Later on, during the afternoon, police received information that the two men had gone to a jewellery store trying to sell gold items which allegedly had been stored in the safe.

Police took security footage of the men, and issued an arrest warrant.

On Friday evening, a 27-year-old man who resided in Hamrun, was arrested. The van used to flee the site of the incident was found outside his home.

A search carried out in the vehicle revealed objects used for the break-in.

Following further investigation, police arrested another person in Zebbug, also aged 27.

The two will be taken to court later on today.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Two arrested over Swieqi burglary
Court & Police

Two arrested over Swieqi burglary
Karl Azzopardi
49-year-old woman seriously injured in St Paul’s Bay argument
Court & Police

49-year-old woman seriously injured in St Paul’s Bay argument
Karl Azzopardi
Coronavirus cited as motive behind betting shop 'hold-up'
Court & Police

Coronavirus cited as motive behind betting shop 'hold-up'
Matthew Agius
‘They’re laughing at me’, Melvin Theuma tells police in written note
Court & Police

‘They’re laughing at me’, Melvin Theuma tells police in written note
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.