Four arrested in Gzira drug bust

Police arrested four people in connection with the trafficking of drugs.

At around 9:30 pm on Saturday, police carried out a raid at a Gzira apartment in Triq Luqa Briffa.

Four were arrested in connection with the bust, two men and two women aged between 30 and 55.

A search in the apartment yielded substances suspected of being cocaine, heroin and cannabis. A large amount of cash was also found onsite.

Duty magistrate Doreen Clarke has launched an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.