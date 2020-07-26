Four arrested in Gzira drug bust
Police find substances suspected of being cocaine, heroin and cannabis in Gzira drugs bust
Police arrested four people in connection with the trafficking of drugs.
At around 9:30 pm on Saturday, police carried out a raid at a Gzira apartment in Triq Luqa Briffa.
Four were arrested in connection with the bust, two men and two women aged between 30 and 55.
A search in the apartment yielded substances suspected of being cocaine, heroin and cannabis. A large amount of cash was also found onsite.
Duty magistrate Doreen Clarke has launched an inquiry into the case.
Police investigations are ongoing.
