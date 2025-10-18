MaltaToday journalists shine at Institute of Maltese Journalists Awards

MaltaToday journalists earned top recognition across several categories at this year’s Institute of Maltese Journalists (IGM) Awards, with wins and high placements that underscored the newsroom’s strong performance in investigative, environmental, and feature reporting.

In the Environment and Planning Journalism Award, MaltaToday’s James Debono won first place for “Shifting goalposts on Villa Rosa,” an in-depth report examining controversial planning decisions tied to a major development project.

Matthew Farrugia, who was also named Upcoming Journalist of the Year alongside Juliana Zammit, claimed second place in the Business Journalism category for his exposé “How Malta’s largest cab company built an empire on unchecked illegalities.” Farrugia also earned joint second place in the Features Journalism Award for “Lives shattered on the altar of greed,” a detailed look into the human toll of unregulated development.

MaltaToday’s Karl Azzopardi shared that same second-place spot in the features category with his nostalgic piece “A peek into yesterday’s Malta.”

In the Comment Journalism Award, Kurt Sansone took first place for his hard-hitting editorial “Oh please, spare us the bleeding hearts on Gaza.”

The MaltaToday team also secured third place in the Crime and Legal Affairs Journalism Award for their coverage of “The Maksar gang trial,” a follow-up to one of Malta’s most high-profile criminal cases.

Overall, MaltaToday journalists ranked in the top three across six major categories, reflecting the newsroom’s continued strength in journalism.

The 33rd edition of the Malta Journalism Awards, organized by the IGM, honored the best of Maltese journalism across print, broadcast, and digital media. Awards were presented under the patronage of President Myriam Spiteri Debono, who also bestowed the Gold Award to veteran journalist Ray Bugeja for his contribution to the profession.