Shooting in Mqabba: one man dead, another hospitalised
One man was killed in a shooting in Mqabba, another man has been hospitalised
A Maltese man was shot dead on Triq il-Konvot ta’ Santa Marija, in Mqabba, yesterday at around 11:30pm.
The incident took place soon after a fireworks display on Wednesday night.
As police and ambulances arrived on the scene of the murder, the man, as yet unidentified, was certified dead on arrival.
Another man was wounded in the shooting, according to a Net News report.
This is a developing story
