Shooting in Mqabba: one man dead, another hospitalised

One man was killed in a shooting in Mqabba, another man has been hospitalised

matthew_vella
30 July 2020, 6:51am
by Matthew Vella

A Maltese man was shot dead on Triq il-Konvot ta’ Santa Marija, in Mqabba, yesterday at around 11:30pm.

The incident took place soon after a fireworks display on Wednesday night.

As police and ambulances arrived on the scene of the murder, the man, as yet unidentified, was certified dead on arrival.

Another man was wounded in the shooting, according to a Net News report.

This is a developing story

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
