Man, 61, seriously injured in Naxxar motorcycle crash
Police said the man appeared to have lost control of his Junak motorcycle and overturned at around 9:15am in Triq San Gorg, Naxxar.
A 61 year old man from Marsaskala has suffered grievous injuries in a motorcycle accident in Naxxar.
A medical team gave first aid and the man was taken to hospital where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
