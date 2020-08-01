menu

Man, 61, seriously injured in Naxxar motorcycle crash

Police said the man appeared to have lost control of his Junak motorcycle and overturned at around 9:15am in Triq San Gorg, Naxxar. 

1 August 2020, 1:36pm
The motorcycle rider suffered grievous injuries in the crash
A 61 year old man from Marsaskala has suffered grievous injuries in a motorcycle accident in Naxxar.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the man had lost control of his Junak motorcycle and overturned at around 9:15am in Triq San Gorg, Naxxar.

A medical team gave first aid and the man was taken to hospital where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

