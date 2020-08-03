Man dies while swimming at Comino

A 42-year-old swimmer died in Comino on Sunday afternoon.

The accident took place at 3pm close to the Santa Maria Caves.

Police said the man, a St Paul’s resident was swimming close to the Santa Maria Caves when he found himself in difficulty.

The victim was given first aid by Emergency Response and Rescue Corps and then transferred to Mgarr where he received further treatment at Gozo General Hospital, however, was pronounced dead on the spot.

A magisterial inquiry has been appointed, and a police investigation is ongoing.