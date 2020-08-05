menu

Man seriously injured after falling down shaft

A 52-year-old man was seriously injured when he fell down the shaft of a house in Senglea

5 August 2020, 7:42am
A 52-year-old man was seriously injured when he fell down the shaft of a house in Senglea on Tuesday evening.

The accident occurred at 6pm on Triq il-Vitorja.

Police said the Birzebbugia resident had been doing some works in the house when he fell.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment and where he was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Magistratiry inquiry has been opened. 

