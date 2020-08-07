David Casa gives evidence in 17 Black inquiry

MEP David Casa has testified before the magisterial inquiry into allegations involving kickbacks and money laundering through secret Dubai company 17 Black.

Casa gave his testimony behind closed doors before magistrate Charmaine Galea this morning.

In a subsequent Tweet, Casa said he had given evidence regarding his communication with the UAE authorities on 17 Black.

This morning I was summoned to court to give evidence on my communication with the authorities of the United Arab Emirates on #17Black, in relation to its cooperation on the ongoing investigations.



I will continue working to ensure that justice is served. pic.twitter.com/tjoo7Crm95 — David Casa (@DavidCasaMEP) August 7, 2020

Last month, Casa told the public inquiry set up after the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia that he had seen letters from the United Arab Emirates government addressed to Malta’s justice minister, explaining that a Maltese police request for assistance related to 17 Black was not complete. The letter, Casa said, had included information to enable the local police to supply what was needed to complete the request.

He said that he had followed up on this correspondence, meeting high-ranking Emirati officials to try and understand why the Maltese authorities were claiming lack of cooperation.

They explained that the request sent by the Maltese police was incomplete and that they had sent the police information on how to go about completing the request in order for Dubai to be able to provide assistance, Casa said.