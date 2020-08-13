Two men arrested over theft, knife attack during Marsa police patrol

Two men aged 20 and 18 were arrested by the police in Marsa in the early hours of Thursday over suspicion they had just robbed two people.

The pair from Sudan were detained since they fit the description the police had just been given by two men, who claimed they were robbed in separate incidents.

Police officers from the Marsa station were carrying out a patrol in the locality when at around 1am they heard shouting coming from Triq Derby.

The police said that officers were approached by a 28-year-old man who told them he had just been robbed by two people.

While on site, the police were approached by a second individual, a 23-year-old man, who had knife wounds. The man informed officers that he had been attacked and robbed by two men that fit the description given by the first victim.

The second victim was taken to hospital for treatment and was certified to have sustained grievous injuries.

A search in the area led to the arrest of the attackers close to the Marsa police station. Upon spotting the police, one of the alleged perpetrators through a knife to the ground.

Police found keys, lighters, two mobile phones and an unspecified amount money on the two men.

A magisterial inquiry conducted by Doreen Clarke is underway and police investigations are ongoing.