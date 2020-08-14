Two arrested over major cigarette theft

Two men were arrested for allegedly being involved in a major theft of cigarettes from a Valletta warehouse.

The two individuals aged 26 and 54 from Mosta and Swieqi respectively, were arrested on Thursday afternoon in Swieqi.

Police said the theft took place last month.

On Thursday police from various branches as well as customs inspectors raided an apartment in Triq il-Qatta, Swieqi. Subsequently, the two individuals were arrested.

Police found 13 boxes containing 6,500 cigarettes. Some were also found packed in a van.

An investigation is ongoing.