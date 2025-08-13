Two hospitalised after Mellieħa collision

A collision between two cars at 11:45am on Wednesday in Triq Il-Marfa Mellieħa, has left two people injured.

The collision happened between a Ford Fiesta driven by an 83-year-old man from Birkirkara, and a BMW X1 driven by a 50-year-old woman currently residing in Żurrieq.

A 61-year-old man was in the Ford Fiesta during the collision., while a 17-year-old girl was passenger in the BMW.

Both the 83- and 61-year-old were immediately rushed to Mater Dei Hospital. Their condition is not yet known to the police.