Two hospitalised after Mellieħa collision

Two aged 83 and 61 hospitalised after Mellieħa collision
A collision between two cars at 11:45am on Wednesday in Triq Il-Marfa Mellieħa, has left two people injured.
The collision happened between a Ford Fiesta driven by an 83-year-old man from Birkirkara, and a BMW X1 driven by a 50-year-old woman currently residing in Żurrieq.
A 61-year-old man was in the Ford Fiesta during the collision., while a 17-year-old girl was passenger in the BMW.
Both the 83- and 61-year-old were immediately rushed to Mater Dei Hospital. Their condition is not yet known to the police.