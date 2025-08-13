Komunità Malta announces Kurt Formosa as new CEO

Komunità Malta has a new CEO as its former head, Joseph Mizzi retired, while Kurt Formosa took his place.

The agency is responsible for the administration of Maltese citizenship.

Formosa has a Master's degree in Diplomatic Studies as well as a Bachelor's degree in European Studies.

The Home Affairs Ministry said he worked in areas related to the European Union, particularly in the management and coordination of projects. In his position at PwC Malta in recent years, he served as a manager, with his work focused on the design of digital strategies to ensure company processes comply with Maltese and European law.

Formosa also has experience in the implementation and operation of European policy and legislation, having served for eight years at the Malta EU Steering and Action Committee (MEUSAC).

He also occupied a role within the Malta Football Association (MFA) as Chief Football Officer, while also serving as Chief Executive of the “Inħobb il-Football” Foundation. In these positions, he coordinated the operations and logistics of the national teams and other associated branches and was also responsible for projects with FIFA and UEFA.

While congratulating Formosa on his new role, the Home Affairs Minister, Byron Camilleri, thanked Joseph Mizzi for his work.