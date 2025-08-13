Man, 35, dies while swimming at Blue Lagoon

A 35-year-old Italian man died while swimming at Comino’s Blue Lagoon on Wednesday.

The police said they were informed of the incident at around 1:30pm, with preliminary investigations showing the man found himself in diffuclty while swimming.

He was administered first-aid by Emergency Response and Rescue Corps (ERRC) and was later ferried to the Mġarr Port in order to be transferred to the Gozo General Hospital. He was certified dead moments later.

Duty magistrate Brigitte Sultana has launched an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.