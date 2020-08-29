menu

15 year-old hurt in Ta' Qali car crash

Injured 15 year-old boy was a passenger in a car being driven by a 17 year-old.

29 August 2020, 9:39am
The 15 year old was one of four passengers in a car being driven by a 17 year-old

A 15 year-old boy has been seriously injured in a road accident at Ta' Qali late last night.

Police say they received a call for assistance from an area near the Ta’ Qali Dog Park at around 11:15pm. At the scene, officers found that a 17 year-old youth had lost control of his Renault Zoe and crashed into a wall. There were 4 passengers in the car at the time: two 15 year-old boys, a 16 year-old boy and a 17 year-old girl.

One 15 year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Duty Magistrate Victor Axiaq is conducting an inquiry into the incident, which the police are also investigating.

