Two men grievously injured in argument

Two men were grievously injured in an argument on Sunday evening in Gzira.

The incident occurred at 10:30pm in Triq Sir Frederick C. Ponsonby.

Police said the men, Libyan nationals residing in Gzira, were involved in an argument with an unidentified man.

Both men were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified they were suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.