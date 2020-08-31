menu

Two men grievously injured in argument

Two men were grievously injured in an argument on Sunday evening in Gzira

31 August 2020, 7:51am
The incident occurred at 10:30pm in Triq Sir Frederick C. Ponsonby
The incident occurred at 10:30pm in Triq Sir Frederick C. Ponsonby

Two men were grievously injured in an argument on Sunday evening in Gzira.

The incident occurred at 10:30pm in Triq Sir Frederick C. Ponsonby.

Police said the men, Libyan nationals residing in Gzira, were involved in an argument with an unidentified man.

Both men were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified they were suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

More in Court & Police
[LIVE] Caruana Galizia murder compilation: Yorgen Fenech's wife claims to have received phone call from husband's seized mobile phone
Court & Police

[LIVE] Caruana Galizia murder compilation: Yorgen Fenech's wife claims to have received phone call from husband's seized mobile phone
Matthew Agius
Two men grievously injured in argument
Court & Police

Two men grievously injured in argument
Sliema double murder: third suspect arrested in Spain with help of Interpol
Court & Police

Sliema double murder: third suspect arrested in Spain with help of Interpol
Two arrested in drug bust after police surveillance operation
Court & Police

Two arrested in drug bust after police surveillance operation
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.