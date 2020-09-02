Man arrested in drug operation
A 21-year-old man was arrested in a drugs operation on Monday.
Police said the man, who lives in Zejtun, was seen to be acting suspiciously in Birzebbuga.
Police approached him, and a search was conducted, which found him to be in possession of sachets containing suspected cocaine, cash and several mobile phones.
An investigation is ongoing.
The man is expected to be taken to court in the coming days.
