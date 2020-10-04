Police called in to quell rowdy teenagers at Valletta garden find drugs

Police called in by neighbours to quell a group of rowdy teenagers in Valletta’s Hastings Garden ended up arresting two 19-year-olds who had cannabis in their possession.

The arrests happened at around 7:20pm on Saturday when police approached youngsters who were being rowdy inside Hastings Garden.

However, suspicions were raised by two 19-year-olds, one of who tried to escape. The police said in a statement, the Santa Venera youngster was caught and a search yielded two packets of cannabis, a crusher and other equipment related to drug use.

On the other 19-year-old from St Julians, police found two packets of cannabis, a crusher, a small blade and cash.

The two youngsters were arrested and taken to police depot in Floriana.

Meanwhile, in another incident, police arrested a 28-year-old man after a search on his car yielded, heroin, cocaine and cash.

He was also held at the Floriana depot for questioning.