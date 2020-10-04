Police called in to quell rowdy teenagers at Valletta garden find drugs
Police arrest two teenagers at Valletta’s Hastings Garden and another man in Floriana over drug possession
Police called in by neighbours to quell a group of rowdy teenagers in Valletta’s Hastings Garden ended up arresting two 19-year-olds who had cannabis in their possession.
The arrests happened at around 7:20pm on Saturday when police approached youngsters who were being rowdy inside Hastings Garden.
However, suspicions were raised by two 19-year-olds, one of who tried to escape. The police said in a statement, the Santa Venera youngster was caught and a search yielded two packets of cannabis, a crusher and other equipment related to drug use.
On the other 19-year-old from St Julians, police found two packets of cannabis, a crusher, a small blade and cash.
The two youngsters were arrested and taken to police depot in Floriana.
Meanwhile, in another incident, police arrested a 28-year-old man after a search on his car yielded, heroin, cocaine and cash.
He was also held at the Floriana depot for questioning.