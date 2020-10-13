Man charged with robbing mechanic

A man on bail for theft has been remanded in custody after being arrested in connection with another theft.

The 43-year-old accused allegedly stole €500 from a mechanic in Marsa on 7 October after distracting the owner. He was arrested after being identified by eyewitnesses and from CCTV footage.

He was also charged with breaching a previous bail decree handed down in June and breaching a conditional discharge he was given the year before.

Lawyer Joe Brincat entered a not guilty plea and asked for bail. The accused cared for his elderly mother who was in frail health, the court was told.

But the request was objected to by the police, Inspector Paul Camilleri explaining to magistrate Charmaine Galea that the man’s father also lived at home.

The court withheld bail at this stage.