Man injured, another arrested after Msida fight

14 October 2020, 10:44am
A 31-year-old man from Somalia was arrested, after a fight which left another man seriously injured in Msida on Tuesday evening, the police said.

Yesterday at around 10:15pm, a 36-year-old man from Ethiopian, who resides in the area, reported to the Msida Police Station that he had been attacked with a sharp and pointed weapon by another man during an argument outside of a liquor store in Triq il-Makna Tas-Serrar.

Officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit and the Major Crimes Unit went to the scene, confirmed the report and later arrested the alleged aggressor. 

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea has been appointed to the inquiry. A police investigation is ongoing.

