PN portfolios: Adrian Delia to shadow finance, Giglio replaces Karol Aquilina on justice

Opposition leader Alex Borg has announced his shadow cabinet that sees Adrian Delia tasked to shadow the finance portfolio.

Delia’s choice for finance may be unorthodox given that he replaced Graham Bencini, who has a better grasp of finances. However, it’s clear that Borg wanted to give Delia his due importance given the narrow victory in the leadership race.

Bencini was handed the social security and European funds portfolio.

A significant decision was to clip Karol Aquilina’s wings by removing him from the justice portfolio and replacing him with Joe Giglio, who gets a boost. Aquilina will now shadow public administration.

Significantly, Borg appointed district rival Chris Said to shadow the Gozo portfolio instead of him.

The announcement on Sunday afternoon came more than a day after Borg started consulting MPs about his choices. Party insiders have told MaltaToday that the appointment of Delia to finances instead of Bencini and the discontent this caused was partly the reason for the delay. Earlier Borg’s aides told MaltaToday that they had expected a smoother ride with the appointment of spokespersons.

Medical doctor Stephen Spiteri was handed back the health portfolio instead of Delia, while veterans Mario de Marco, Carm Mifsud Bonnici and Beppe Fenech Adami retained their previous portfolios. However, Mifsud Bonnici was also given the additional portfolio of protecting national identity.

“This is not just an appointment of responsibilities on our MPs’ shoulders. This is clear proof that the Nationalist Party is ready to give serious, responsible leadership with vision, and give the best choice to the Maltese and Gozitan people,” Borg said.

“This alternative cabinet is proof that the Nationalist Party is not just criticising but is also presenting concrete solutions to the major challenges facing the country. We are ready to be the natural choice to lead the Maltese and Gozitans towards a better future,” Borg concluded.

The complete shadow cabinet lineup:

David Agius: Deputy speaker, sport and voluntary sector

Robert Cutajar: Whip, parliamentary group secretary, self-employed, small enterprises and cooperatives

Paula Mifsud Bonnici: Assistant whip, Active Ageing

Darren Carabott: PAC chairperson, home affairs and security

Janice Abela Chetcuti: Animal Welfare

Karol Aquilina: Public administration and efficiency

Graziella Attard Previ: Equality, civil liberties and public broadcasting

Charles Azzopardi: National heritage and traditional hobbies

Ivan Bartolo: Social and affordable accommodation, poverty, loneliness

Ivan J Bartolo: Innovation and artificial intelligence

Graham Bencini: Social security and European funds

Toni Bezzina: Transport, agriculture and fisheries

Bernice Bonello: Youth and local government

Eve Borg Bonello: Climate change and public cleanliness

Rebekah Borg: Environment

Albert Buttigieg: Neurodiversity and child protection

Claudette Buttigieg: Research and development

Ryan Callus: Social dialogue and commerce promotion

Jerome Caruana Cilia: Economy and enterprise

Ivan Castillo: Employment, maritime sector and aviation

Mario de Marco: Tourism

Adrian Delia: Finances

Beppe Fenech Adami: Foreign affairs

Joe Giglio: Justice

Graziella Galea: Inclusion and consumer rights

Bernard Grech: Capital projects and infrastructure

Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici: Constitutional reform, national identity and intercultural dialogue

Julie Zahra: Culture and creative economy

Chris Said: Gozo

Mark Anthony Sammut: Energy and water conservation

Justin Schembri: Education

Stephen Spiteri: Health

Ian Vassallo Hagi: Preventive and primary care

Stanley Zammit: Planning and lands