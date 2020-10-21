Caruana Galizia murder: Defence insists case 'orchestrated by a liar to frame' Yorgen Fenech

Yorgen Fenech’s defence team claimed their client was framed for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia by “a liar”, who “bought” a presidential pardon.

The accusation was levelled towards Melvin Theuma, the chief witness in the case against Fenech, who stands charged with masterminding the journalist’s assassination.

Theuma was given a presidential pardon last year after he was arrested and identified as the middleman between Fenech and the three men who executed the murder.

Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bomb on 16 October 2017 outside her Bidnija house.

During the continuation of the compilation of evidence against Fenech on Wednesday, defence lawyer Charles Mercieca accused the prosecution of coaching its witnesses.

The claims were denied by Inspector Keith Arnaud.

Mercieca insisted the defence did not have access to all the information extracted from secret recordings made by Theuma, claiming that in one of the conversations with Edwin Brincat, a payment of €15,000 to the former police commissioner was mentioned in return for a pardon.

But the defence’s blanket request to be given access to all the data concerning people involved in this case was rejected by the court, insisting a more specific request had to be made.

“The thing that hurts the most is that Fenech is still in prison. This is a case orchestrated by a liar to frame Yorgen Fenech. We have a man under arrest, investigations underway and the prosecution knew that the magisterial inquiry into this case was at the AG,” the defence lawyer insisted.

However, Mercieca’s antics in court were derided by Arnaud, who called them a messa in scena, and parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi who described them as a media stunt.

Arnaud insisted that the defence’s narrative that some recordings were kept hidden had been disproven.

“Had they been hidden they wouldn’t have ended up in the defence's hands,” Arnaud told the court. He said Europol had extracted the device data.

Arnaud added that the investigation into Fenech had not concluded yet.

Previous sitting

In the previous sitting, inspector Keith Arnaud testified behind closed doors. Arnaud presented in court various statements collected by the police during lenthy interrogations with various individuals as part of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

The evidence against Fenech primarily rests on the testimony of Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder. Theuma, who had secretly recorded various conversations between himself, Fenech and others, was given a presidential pardon to tell all last year.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is hearing the compilation of evidence against Fenech.

The defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca.

The prosecution is being led by inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra, assisted by the Attorney General.