Man arrested over string of airport thefts

A 46-year-old man has been arrested over his alleged involvement in a string of thefts at the Malta International Airport.

Police said that last Tuesday at around 10:30 pm, the police were informed of a theft amounting to around €6,000 from a jewellery shop at the airport.

CCTV footage managed to capture the man fleeing from the scene using a motorcycle.

Further investigations showed the man had stolen form another shop at the airport on 30 October. He has also carried out thefts on the 3 and 5 November from the airport’s fuel station.

He was arrested at his Marsa home on Thursday evening. Stolen items and the motorcycle captured on the CCTV were also found at his residence.

He will be charged in court on Friday.

Police investigations are ongoing.