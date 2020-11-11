Updated | Magistrate complains of 'wasted sitting' as Yorgen Fenech defence requests Constitutional reference

The compilation of evidence against the man alleged to have masterminded the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech, continued this afternoon with several hours of legal arguments, culminating with the defence requesting a Constitutional reference on a breach of human rights.

Although witnesses were apparently slated for testimony on Wednesday, the sitting never really got off the ground, instead getting bogged down in procedural arguments and objections by the defence.

During the previous sitting, Fenech’s defence team claimed their client was framed for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia by “a liar”, who “bought” a presidential pardon.

The accusation was levelled towards Melvin Theuma, the chief witness in the case against Fenech, who stands charged with masterminding the journalist’s assassination.

The evidence against Fenech primarily rests on the testimony of Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder. Theuma, who had secretly recorded various conversations between himself, Fenech and others, was given a presidential pardon to tell all last year.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is hearing the compilation of evidence against Fenech.

The defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca.

The prosecution is being led by inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra, assisted by the Attorney General.