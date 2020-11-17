Man seriously injured in traffic accident
A 34-year-old man was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Attard on Monday evening
The accident occurred at 7pm in Triq in-Notar.
Police said the man from Pakistan, who lives in Birkirkara, was riding a Samba 125 motorcycle when he lost control and fell.
The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.
A police investigation is ongoing.
