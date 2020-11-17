menu

Man seriously injured in traffic accident

A 34-year-old man was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Attard on Monday evening

17 November 2020, 8:09am
Police said the man from Pakistan, who lives in Birkirkara, was riding a Samba 125 motorcycle when he lost control and fell. 

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment. 

A police investigation is ongoing. 

