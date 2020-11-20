Third man charged with Sliema double murder

30-year-old Jesper Kristiansen has been charged in connection with the murder of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski in Sliema, in August.

Kristiansen was extradited to Malta from Spain yesterday. He was arrested with assistance from Interpol.

The two victims were shot dead at their home in Locker Street, Sliema on 18 August, in what is thought to be a botched burglary.

Daniel Muka from Albania and Viktor Dragomanski from North Macedonia have already been charged with the murder.

This morning, Kristiansen was also charged with murder, theft aggravated by violence, means, amount, place and time. He was additionally accused of carrying a firearm during the commission of a crime against the person, using stolen numberplates, using a stolen vehicle and stealing the numberplates.

He told the court that he had no fixed address in Malta at the moment and worked online.

Lawyer Stefano Filletti entered a plea of not guilty on the man’s behalf. The defence did not contest the validity of the arrest at this stage. Filletti said he would not be requesting bail at this stage as the man had no address in Malta as yet.

Lawyer George Camilleri appeared for the State Advocate. He asked the court for a freezing order over the accused’s assets under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the Criminal Code. The court upheld the request, warning the accused not to attempt to dispose of any assets as this would be an offence in itself.

Lawyer George Camilleri prosecuted together with Superintendent James Grech and Inspector Colin Sheldon. Lawyer Stefano Filletti was defence counsel. Lawyer Roberta Bonello appeared for the parte civile for the families of the victims.