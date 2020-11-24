menu

Argument with flatmate lands man in the dock

Man remanded in custody after injuring flatmate

matthew_agius
24 November 2020, 3:10pm
by Matthew Agius

A man has been remanded in custody on charges of grievously injuring his flatmate in an altercation on Monday.

Anil Kuruvilla Thomas, 42, a technician from India was arraigned before magistrate Astrid May Grima this morning, accused of grievously injuring the man and attacking him.

Inspector Audrey Micallef told the court that the accused was arrested yesterday after an incident which occurred at 2:30am in Pieta.

Thomas lived in a shared apartment with six flatmates, explained the inspector, going on to say that a stupid argument had escalated to fisticuffs. The accused and his victim had been good friends before the incident, she said.

The court was asked for a protection order in favour of the victim and his family.

Thomas pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Legal aid defence counsel Josette Sultana argued that the incident had been blown out of proportion, asking for bail and saying that the accused could live with his brother.

But when the man’s brother came to the court to provide his address, it emerged that he was living in the same address as the accused was living in before.

Bail was denied as the accused had no other alternative accommodation besides the residence of the alleged victim.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Proposal for digitised criminal judicial records moved in Parliament
National

Proposal for digitised criminal judicial records moved in Parliament
Nicole Meilak
Argument with flatmate lands man in the dock
Court & Police

Argument with flatmate lands man in the dock
Matthew Agius
Six jailed for using falsified passports
Court & Police

Six jailed for using falsified passports
Matthew Agius
Pregnant woman admits to trafficking cocaine, heroin and cannabis from Marsa garage
Court & Police

Pregnant woman admits to trafficking cocaine, heroin and cannabis from Marsa garage
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.