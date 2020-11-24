Argument with flatmate lands man in the dock

A man has been remanded in custody on charges of grievously injuring his flatmate in an altercation on Monday.

Anil Kuruvilla Thomas, 42, a technician from India was arraigned before magistrate Astrid May Grima this morning, accused of grievously injuring the man and attacking him.

Inspector Audrey Micallef told the court that the accused was arrested yesterday after an incident which occurred at 2:30am in Pieta.

Thomas lived in a shared apartment with six flatmates, explained the inspector, going on to say that a stupid argument had escalated to fisticuffs. The accused and his victim had been good friends before the incident, she said.

The court was asked for a protection order in favour of the victim and his family.

Thomas pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Legal aid defence counsel Josette Sultana argued that the incident had been blown out of proportion, asking for bail and saying that the accused could live with his brother.

But when the man’s brother came to the court to provide his address, it emerged that he was living in the same address as the accused was living in before.

Bail was denied as the accused had no other alternative accommodation besides the residence of the alleged victim.