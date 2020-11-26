menu

Pedestrian seriously injured after cars crash

Woman on pavement injured after two cars crash in Gżira

26 November 2020, 10:07am
by MaltaToday Staff
A 65-year-old pedestrian woman from Gżira was seriously injured after two cars crashed.

The accident happened on Thursday at 7:45am in Triq William Reid in Gżira, the police said.

District police said initial investigations showed that two cars crashed into each other. The woman, who was walking on the pavement, was hit as a consequence of the accident.

She was certified as suffering from serious injuries at Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

