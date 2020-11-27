menu

Man charged with money laundering

Police charge man with money laundering after finding a substantial amount of cash derived from illegal activitie

maltatoday
27 November 2020, 6:03pm
by MaltaToday Staff
The court denied bail to a man charged with money laundering and ordered a freeze on all his assets
A 34-year-old man from Bormla was charged with money laundering after police apprehended him with a substantial amount of cash derived from illegal activities.

The man was charged with money laundering in front of Magistrate Audrey Demicoli by the police’s Financial Crime Investigation Department.

The man pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court froze his assets and denied bail. He is being held in preventive custody at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

The prosecution was led by Inspectors Robert Azzopardi and TonJoe Farrugia and lawyer Andrea Zammit from the Attorney General’s office.

