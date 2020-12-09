Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry hears testimony of former PBS editor

Former PBS editor Reno Bugeja has appeared in front of the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry to answer about the public broadcaster's editorial independence.

Bugeja said it was unfair to describe PBS as a "glorified noticeboard", as suggested by lawyer Jason Azzopardi, who pointed out that the national broadcaster never carried out its own investigations.

Bugeja said PBS lacked the resources to do investigations when compared to the political party stations. “You can't call it a glorified noticeboard. That is not fair. I'd be stupid not to say there was room for improvement, but the first improvement had to be made in society at large,” the former editor said.

Bugeja had a 40-year career in journalism, all of them inside the PBS newsroom.

Confronted by an email he had sent Joseph Muscat in April 2008, Bugeja said it was normal for him to give his opinion to people.

The email referred to an appearance Muscat made on Bugeja’s discussion programme. In the email, Bugeja gave Muscat, who was then still an MEP and not yet Labour leader, a rundown of feedback he had received on the programme. When it was pointed out to Bugeja that he was almost coaching Muscat, he explained that he did this with other people too.

Bugeja said that he had also given his opinion on many things to Simon Busuttil. “I had felt that I should take him out to eat,” he added.

The former PBS editor told the inquiry that Daphne Caruana Galizia had published a blog about his programme and had praised his tough questioning of Muscat. “I don't think that correspondence prejudices my position,” Bugeja insisted.

He also spoke about a visit to Azerbaijan by the prime minister for which only PBS was invited. Bugeja insisted that he was not privy to what was discussed because journalists only had a five-minute photo opportunity.

The second person to testify today was Johann Galea, permanent secretary at the justice ministry. He said the ministry would table in parliament any reports it received from the Permanent Commission Against Corruption.

In the previous sitting, Jonathan Cardona, who headed the Individual Investor Programme testified.

The senior government official had reiterated that former justice minister Owen Bonnici had suggested Henley and Partners send a legal letter rather than file court proceedings against Daphne Caruana Galizia.

READ ALSO: Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry hears official who headed golden passport scheme

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017.

Three men, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the assassination, while Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder.

Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three killers, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia and includes former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.