Man cleared of robbing mother and breaching police custody

A 39 year-old Floriana man has been cleared of stealing items from his mother’s house and escaping from police custody.

Keith Gravina had been jailed for 6 months last December for breaching bail conditions relating to this case.

Gravina had been arraigned on charges of theft and escaping from police custody in April 2019 but had been released on bail.

He was subsequently found guilty of breaching his bail conditions by not signing his bail book and was rearrested, losing his €3000 personal guarantee. He was also placed on a 6 month treatment order for drug addiction.

But in a judgment handed down today, he was found not guilty of stealing the microwave, Griglioso and other items belonging to his mother due to lack of evidence.

Although he had escaped from police custody, the court, citing the Criminal Code, said that police custody was not a prison as required for the offence with which he had been charged. Charges of relapsing and breaching a suspended sentence were likewise rejected.

Gravina was cleared of all charges. Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi appeared for Gravina.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli presided.