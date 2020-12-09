Jesper Kristiansen to be indicted over Sliema double homicide

A court has decreed that there is sufficient evidence to indict Jesper Kirstiansen for a double homicide in Locker Street, Sliema earlier this year.

The third suspect in the murder of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski, 30 year-old Jesper Kristiansen was back in the dock as the compilation of evidence in the murder case continued this morning.

The two victims were shot dead at their home in Locker Street, Sliema on 18 August, in what is thought to be a botched burglary.

Daniel Muka from Albania and Viktor Dragomanski from North Macedonia are separately also charged with the murders.

Kristiansen was extradited to Malta from Spain last month after being tracked down with Interpol’s help.

In today’s sitting, a forensic expert and two pathologists testified about the wounds suffered by the two victims.

Pandolfino was found near the front door, surrounded by spent cartridges. His body bore 5 entry wounds and 2 exit wounds. In total three bullets were extracted from his body: one was embedded in his shoulder, another in his stomach and another bullet in his heart. One bullet had entered from the neck and exited via his cranium, said the experts.

Maciejowski was found on the first floor. He was killed by a single gunshot to his nose area, exiting through his cranium. Death was instantaneous in both cases, said the experts.

The next witness was court expert Vincent Ciliberti who had photographed the scene of the crime.

But when called to the stand, he declared that he would only testify on condition that he was paid in full. Magistrate Ian Farrugia was furious, telling the expert that he could not impose such conditions and bring proceedings to a halt. “These issues are administrative matters to be taken care of by the administration, not the court!” he said, ordering the expert to produce his report. Ciliberti retorted that he was only paid for one report, not three copies of it – as the suspects were charged separately.

The court ordered the director of courts to appear. He later appeared and confirmed that any requests for payment signed by a magistrate were always settled.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud decreed that there was sufficient prima facie evidence to place the accused under a bill of indictment.

Lawyer Stefano Filletti was defence counsel. Lawyer Joe Giglio appeared parte civile for the relatives of the victims.