Woman dies after tripping over steps

A 77-year-old woman has died after falling

The incident happened at 10:30am in Vjal il-Ħaddiem, Rabat.

Police were called onto the scene for assistance after receiving a report from the health authorities. Preliminary investigations found that the woman was walking down some steps in the street and tripped.

A medical team provided assistance, but the woman was certified dead on the spot.

Magistrate Dr Rachel Montebello has been informed of the case and an inquiry has been opened.

Polcie investigations are ongoing.