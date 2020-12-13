menu

Man hospitalised after Gzira argument

33-year-old grievously injured in early morning argument 

karl_azzopardi
13 December 2020, 10:04am
by Karl Azzopardi

A 33-year-old Turkish man has been hospitalised after getting involved in a Gzira argument. 

Police were informed that a man had been admitted to hospital with serious injuries at around 4:30 am on Sunday. 

Preliminary investigations showed he was involved in an argument in Triq ix-Xatt with another man who is yet to be identified. 

He has been certified as suffering from grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are ongoing. 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
