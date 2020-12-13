Man hospitalised after Gzira argument
33-year-old grievously injured in early morning argument
A 33-year-old Turkish man has been hospitalised after getting involved in a Gzira argument.
Police were informed that a man had been admitted to hospital with serious injuries at around 4:30 am on Sunday.
Preliminary investigations showed he was involved in an argument in Triq ix-Xatt with another man who is yet to be identified.
He has been certified as suffering from grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police