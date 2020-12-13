Man dies after falling from a height at St Peter’s Pool

A 53-year-old Austrian man who resided in Bormla, has dies after falling from a height at St Peter’s Pool, Delimara at the limits of Marsaxlokk.

Police said their assistance was requested at around 8:40 am, after it was informed that a man had fallen three storeys while hiking at the cliff’s edge.

Preliminary investigations showed the man fell a height of three storeys.

Civil protection members and a medical team from Mater Dei Hospital were called in by the police, but the man was certified dead on site.

Duty magistrate Nadine Lia has launched an inquiry into the case, and has instructed several experts to assist her.

Police investigations are ongoing.