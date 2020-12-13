menu

Man dies after falling from a height at St Peter’s Pool

53-year-old dead after falling three storeys at Delimara, Marsaxlokk 

karl_azzopardi
13 December 2020, 1:37pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 53-year-old Austrian man who resided in Bormla, has dies after falling from a height at St Peter’s Pool, Delimara at the limits of Marsaxlokk.

Police said their assistance was requested at around 8:40 am, after it was informed that a man had fallen three storeys while hiking at the cliff’s edge. 

Preliminary investigations showed the man fell a height of three storeys. 

Civil protection members and a medical team from Mater Dei Hospital were called in by the police, but the man was certified dead on site. 

Duty magistrate Nadine Lia has launched an inquiry into the case, and has instructed several experts to assist her. 

Police investigations are ongoing. 

