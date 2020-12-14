menu

Heroin trafficker arrested in Valletta with €13,000 cash in his pocket

Drug trafficker found with 20 bags of cocaine and heroin and €13,000 in cash

14 December 2020, 7:41am
by MaltaToday Staff

Valletta district police and drug squad officers arrested on Sunday a 29-year-old Valletta resident.

He was found carrying 20 sachets of cocaine and heroin, as well as €13,000 in cash and other drug finds of cannabis and methadone.

The man was held under arrest at the Floriana HQ with duty magistrate Nadine Lia launching an inquest.

