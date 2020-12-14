Psychological evaluation into Melvin Theuma must conclude before he can testify again, court rules

The court has declared that Melvin Theuma will not be testifying in the compilation of evidence any time soon so long as an evaluation into his psychological state remains ongoing.

Yorgen Fenech's defence team filed an application to the court earlier this month asking that Melvin Theuma continue to testify.

However, today the court decreed that a psychological evaluation into Melvin Theuma's health, as requested by the defence, must first be concluded.

Theuma, the self-confessed middleman turned state witness in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination, was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 21 July after he was found in a pool of blood at his Swieqi residence.

In its application, the defence further requested that a copy of relevant documents together with all service provider data gathered during investigations be exhibited during the hearing.

In response to this, the court is requesting that the Attorney General and prosecuting office indicate whether they hold any objections to the production of evidence being asked for by the accused. If yes, they must put forward the basis of their objections.

A hearing on the request of the accused has been ordered for Friday December 18 between 10am and 2pm, with the Police Commissioner, the accused, the Attorney General and parte civile to be made aware of the decree.