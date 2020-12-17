Fuel smuggler Gordon Debono granted bail

The suspected fuel smuggler Gordon Debono has been granted bail from money laundering charges.

Debono and his wife Yvette were released on bail for the payment of €50,000 each, and a €150,000 personal guarantee. They will have to sign a bail book twice daily.

Lawyers for Debono and his wife have cast doubt on the legitimacy of the charges against them.

Debono and his wife Yvette appeared in court before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech for the first sitting in the compilation of evidence yesterday. The couple had been charged and remanded in custody in late November.

Lawyer Roberto Montalto informed the court that he was appearing for Gordon Debono and his companies and lawyer Joe Giglio was appearing for Yvette Debono and her company Yves Ltd.

The investigation began in 2013 after the police received confidential information. Operation Proteus was set up together with Europol and the Italian Guardia di Finanza.

Gordon Debono was found to have an account in Satabank closed in March 2018, which in two years received some €530,000 from, amongst others, Petroplus and Petroplus Trading (BVI).

The investigation found many cheques made out to Shaun Higgans, who would cash them. The total amount cashed by Higgans, who is also accused of money laundering in separate proceedings, is thought to be over €7.1 million.