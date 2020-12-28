menu

Police find cocaine, cannabis after arrest in Marsaxlokk

Anti-drug police arrest 24-year-old man in Marsaxlokk, find 60 cocaine sachets and two small packets of cannabis

28 December 2020, 7:48pm
Cocaine sachets ready to be trafficked were found in the man's car (Photo: Police)
A 24-year-old man from Marsaxlokk was arrested in his home town after police surprised him while he was driving in Triq it-Trunċiera.

The police said that the Anti-Drug Squad had been observing the man’s movements for days.

Police found 60 sachets of cocaine and two small packets of cannabis, ready to be trafficked, after a search in his car. A stash of cash was also lifted from the vehicle.

The man is under arrest at the police depot in Floriana and is expected to be charged with drug trafficking in the coming 24 hours.

Duty Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is conducting an inquiry, while police investigations are ongoing.

