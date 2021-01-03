menu

Man released on bail over Żabbar knife attack

The man allegedly attacked his daughter's boyfriend with a knife following an argument yesterday

3 January 2021, 1:15pm
by Matthew Agius

A 64-year-old man has been released on bail after allegedly attacking his daughter’s boyfriend with a knife following an argument in Żabbar yesterday.

Joseph Spiteri, a builder from Kalkara, was arraigned by Inspector Darren Buhagiar before magistrate Doreen Clarke on Sunday, charged with grievously injuring the man, carrying a knife during the commission of a crime, driving without a licence and breaching the peace.

The attack allegedly happened at around 6:30am on Saturday in Pjazza Medjatrici in Zabbar.

The victim was medically certified as having been grievously injured in the altercation.

Spiteri pleaded not guilty. 

Defence counsel, lawyers Michael Sciriha, Lucio Sciriha and Matthew Xuereb requested bail, which was granted against a deposit of €200 and a personal guarantee of €4000.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb are appearing parte civile for the victim.

 

Matthew Agius is MaltaToday's court reporter as well as being a Legal Procurator and Commi...
