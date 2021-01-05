Man charged with stealing soft drinks and bicycle

A Valletta resident with a history of violent crime has been released on bail after stealing boxes of soft drinks and a bicycle from various parts of the capital city.

Mohammed Mokhtar Mohammed Jamhur, 30, from Libya was arraigned on charges of theft and aggravated theft, as well as recidivism.

Jamhur is no stranger to the courts of justice.

In November 2016, he received a suspended sentence for stabbing his wife's lover, only to return to court, three days later, charged with threatening the man he stabbed. He was convicted of complicity in theft in 2017. On that occasion, the court had extended a probation order he had already been placed under. Later that year he was charged with attempting to break in to parked cars.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb, defence counsel to the man, indicated that he would be admitting the charges and suggested probation.

The Court, instead, opted for a pre sentencing report.

Debono said the presentencing report would also serve as a form of bail supervision.

Inspector Daryl Borg, prosecuting together with Inspector Michael Vella, said that the man would need very strict conditions but did not object to bail.

Bail was granted against a personal guarantee of €8,000. No deposit was required, after his lawyer said the man did not have the financial means to provide this. Jamhur was warned to obey his supervising officer and to observe a court-imposed curfew.