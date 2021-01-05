19-year-old jailed over fake passport

19-year-old Mustafa Adramaha from Senegal is the latest person to be jailed for the possession and making use of a false passport.

False document cases have become increasingly common over the past few years. Those caught making use of the documents practically always end up facing at least six months in prison, but this has not stopped many from trying their luck.

Adramaha, who resides at Birzebbugia, was arraigned before magistrate Claire Louise Stafrace this afternoon after being arrested at the airport on Monday.

Dressed in a red parka jacket and knee-length shorts, the man spoke at length with an interpreter before the sitting began.

He was accused of being in possession of a false passport, knowingly making use of a forged document and possession of falsified immigration documents.

Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett said that she had spoken to the accused through the interpreter and that the man wanted to plead guilty. The court asked Adramaha to confirm his guilty plea before it. The man pleaded guilty once again, despite being given time to reconsider.

Finding Adramaha guilty on his own admission, the court sentenced him to imprisonment for six months.

Inspector Hubert Gerada prosecuted.